Little Lambs Closet holds consignment sale

Little Lambs Closet held its third consignment sale at Heritage Christian School Friday.

All items being sold by consignors were gently used. The sale is used to raise money for any of the school's needs and to help ministries, but those involved also say it goes beyond raising money.

"It's so wonderful to hear people say thank you for doing this, my daughter is having a baby or I'm having a baby and I'm getting some deals for items that I have to have that I don't have to spend full price on," Kareen Davisson, chair of the Little Lambs Committee said.

People packed into the the school's gym to shop. Items customers could purchase included kids and maternity clothing, toys, and gear. The items usually sold are 60 to 80 percent off regular retail prices.

Saturday Little Lambs Closet will be held at Heritage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dawson said that If consignors decide, there will be certain items that are 50 percent off. For more information visit the Little Lambs' website.