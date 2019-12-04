Little Red Hen Bakery closes its doors for good

Pictured here are the cinnamon rolls from the Little Red Hen Bakery. The owner of the bakery has decided to close its doors for good.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WDTV)-- The Little Red Hen Bakery has closed its doors for good.

According to the bakery's Facebook page, the decision was because it became more of a burden than owner Emily Lewis cared to carry.

The decision was made over several months, the post says. There were a long lists of issues that influenced the decision.

Lewis say that financial health of the bakery didn't play a role in the decision.

Lewis apologizes for the inconvenience for those that rely on the bakery. She says that it was a joy to meet and serve the community, and she thanked the community for taking the journey with her.

 