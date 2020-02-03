Lively Medical Center officials continue to fight opioid crisis through 12-step program

The Lively Medical Center's substance abuse recovery program is less than a year old, but Dr. Bruce Gorby says the team has already seen success.

"We do group therapy, individual therapy, primary care and MAT treatment," said Dr. Gorby.

Dr. Gorby says a majority of the patients he sees in the program have underlying mental diseases like depression, anxiety or PTSD.

While CDC reports show there is a decrease in opioid use, substance abuse counselors say it does not mean the issue is solved.

"It seems like the trend is going that way to methamphetamine," said Dr Gorby.

Lively Medical Center staff focus treatment on counseling, encouraging patients to attend 12-step meetings and focusing on a "holistic approach."

"That is mental, emotional, physical and spiritual," said Dr. Gorby.

To achieve that, staff focus on resilience training.

"We are trying to give them the skills to bounce in the end," said Theresa McCourt, a social worker at Lively Medical Center.

She said she has seen a drive in patients to get better.

"One of the things we are finding is that we have a really good retention rate. Even though they may relapse, they are coming back to treatment. That shows their motivation. That shows their desire to get better," said McCourt.