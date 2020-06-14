Local Flag Day Ceremonies

Fairmont Elks Lodge and Clarksburg American Legion Post 13 held ceremonies June 14 to honor the flag.

Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the American flag in 1777.

Members of the Fairmont Elks Lodge and Clarksburg American Legion kept their traditions despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elks Lodge members retold the evolution of the American flag and show flags to honor the past.

President of the Fairmont Elks Lodge, Rick Romanio said, it's the history that keeps the tradition going.

He continued, "The history of our nation actually follows right around with the flags our men carried in battle."

The Clarksburg American Legion memorialized in a different way. They conducted a formal flag burning ceremony. They used flags that have were donated over the past year.

Commander of Post 13, Michael Greaver said, he thinks it's a very respectful way to show patriotism.

He added, "I'm so humbled to see how many flags we get every year."

Both organizations emphasized how important it was to them to honor the flag.

