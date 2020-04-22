Loaded handgun found in carry-on at Yeager Airport

Screeners at West Virginia’s Yeager Airport found a loaded handgun inside a woman’s carry-on bag, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The .38-caliber revolver was loaded with four bullets. The woman, of Tornado, West Virginia, told officials she forgot she had a loaded gun with her, the TSA said in a news release.

The gun found Monday was the third one found by the TSA this year at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

Yeager Airport Police confiscated the gun and questioned the woman before citing her on weapons charges, the TSA said.