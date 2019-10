Local area Trick or Treat times

Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick or treat events in our area. If you have a trick or treat event, please email news@wdtv.com

October 19: Trunk or Treat at Cubby’s Childcare from 3-6 p.m. in Bridgeport

October 27: Camp Mountaineer Trunk or Treat from 1-5 p.m. in Morgantown

October 27: Trunk or Treat from 1-3 p.m. in Westover

October 27: Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse on Emily Drive in Clarksburg

October 31: Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. in Bridgeport

October 31: Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m. in Morgantown

October 31: Trick or Treat from 6-7 p.m. in Barrackville

October 31: Trick or Treat from 6:30-8 p.m. in Fairmont

October 31: Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. in Fairview

October 31: Trick or Treat from 7-8 p.m. in Grant Town

October 31: Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. in Mannington

October 31: Trick or Treat from 6-7 p.m. in Pleasant Valley

October 31: Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. in Rivesville

October 31: Trick or Treat from 6-7 p.m. in Worthington