Local Girl Scouts lack in sales due to COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, Girl Scouts are unable to sell cookies traditionally and have to seek alternative ways to sell.

This leaves them with thousands of boxes to get rid of.

A troop leader in Marion County, Stella Street, said they have around 1000 boxes to sell.

"What we don't sell takes out of the profit, or eats the entire profit of what we're going to use for the girls' activities," she said

"So what we're asking is either people buy additional cookies and pay for them online and we can do a no contact drop-off, if they want it that way," Street said. "Or if they themselves don't want the cookies, but are willing to make a donation, Girl Scouts of Black Diamond council have started, almost like an initiative, where any donations will pay for boxes of cookies out of the individual troop's supply, and then those cookies are being donated to first responders," she said. "Those are our hospital workers, our EMT's, fire department, police officers and such."

If you would like to help or make a purchase, you can go to the digital cookies website.