Local IHOP to begin park and dine Friday night

A local IHOP is getting creative about bringing people together while social distancing.

The IHOP on Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport is hosting a Park & Dine on Friday and Saturday evenings starting at 8 P-M. Their general manager said it's a great way to get the community involved.

"The main purpose for the park and dine is to support the community and have people come out just to have a good time," said Michael Mercadante, the store's general manager. "[It helps] break up the monotony of staying indoors where you can just park and dine in your vehicles and watch a nice movie on us."

Mercadante also said that there is room for 20 cars and it is on a first come, first serve basis.The first Park & Dine is slated for tomorrow, weather permitting.