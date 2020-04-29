Local Make-A-Wish chapter needs donations to grand wishes after pandemic ends

Make-A-Wish celebrated World Wish Day Wednesday and marked the 40th anniversary of the organization's first wish granted.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancelation of several wishes for kids with life-threatening medical conditions.

The organization hopes to fulfill all of those wishes once the pandemic ends, but they need the public's help.

"We will need that funding in order to carry out those wishes," said Make-A-Wish Regional Manager Jackie Auten. "We would hate to have a lack of funding be the reason we can't grant those wishes. That's why we need people to contribute now."

Auten said over 70% of the wishes they grant involve travel. The local chapter of Make-A-Wish has postponed 86 wishes so far and canceled dozens of fundraising events because of the pandemic.

The organization also released its new fundraising campaign video that encourages 'Stars' like you to donate in order to grant kids' wishes.