Local State Farm agent partners with Food for Preston

Ray Thompson is a State Farm agent in Kingwood, located in a county that has been hard hit financially during the coronavirus.

While local restaurants have been donating food and some people making homemade masks, Thompson and State Farm came up with their own unique way of giving back.

"We're trying to donate $5 for every auto, home, or life insurance quote over the next month," Thompson said "There's no purchase necessary so if they just call in for a quote we're going to donate to food for Preston,"

The donations will help fund the county's 11 food pantry's, which have seen a 40% increase in orders in just the last month.

"More and more families who have never had to go to the food pantry have to go now," said Tammy Laney, the director of Food for Preston "Which is understandable, there's loss of jobs, reduction in hours, and kids are home from school,"

From March to April, the number of families in need of food nearly doubled.

"In March our food pantry served 598 households, April we've served 851 families," said Laney

Food for Preston has adapted operations to make sure they're keeping everyone safe, using methods like parking lot pick ups and have worked with organizations like Mountaineer Food Bank to fill the increase of orders.

"For example about 3 or 4 of those 11 food pantries have shifted to drive-through service," Laney said "The larger pantries in towns such as Kingwood they have shifted to to-go boxes at the door,"

The nonprofit is also continuing their "Backpack Program", which help supply food for students.

"At this time we're handing out bags of groceries, mixed bags of non-perishable groceries to those backpack students because we know they're at higher risk of food insecurity,"

The state farm campaign will last all month in an attempt to make sure their neighborhood stays in good hands.

"We hope that by doing our business we can help them," said Thompson