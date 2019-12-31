Local VFDs struggle to gain new members

Between the Winfield, Barrackville, Fairview, and Brunner Ridge volunteer fire departments- they have a total of less than 100 people.

And as some of them reach retirement age, they're finding it difficult to attract new people.

"it's a huge problem for all of us...statewide," said Brunner Ridge fire Chief Roger Channell

One tactic the departments are using is high school programs, encouraging kids to get invested in fire-fighting at a young age.

"We're trying to focus a lot more now, on the younger generation," Chief Channell said "bringing them in, teaching them young, and getting them excited,"

In addition to having enough people, all of these Marion county departments struggle with adequate funding for safe equipment, insurance on trucks, and other costs.

"Some of us, getting new people them have to scrape up the money to get them gear," Chief Channell said "that's really hard,"

And even if you don't want to fight fires, there's other ways to help.

"You can come to anyone of the four of us, or any of the other chiefs in the county, we'll find something for you to do that you are comfortable doing," said Barrackville fire chief Mike Bland

But for those who choose to jump on the trucks, most of them time they never look back

"The times that we have young people come in, and they go through the schooling, and they climb on that fire truck and they run down that road with lights and sirens, they throw on an airpack and go into a burning house," Chief Channell said "after that one time, for the most part, they're hooked,"