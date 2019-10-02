Local Veteran's Memorial rededicated

The Rock Cave Veteran's Memorial was rededicated on Wednesday Evening after the memorial had suffered from years of decay.

Dozens gathered to watch as the new memorial at the intersection of State Route's 4 and 20 was unveiled.

The original memorial was built in 1985 after the Southern Upshur County Business Association was given permission by the state of West Virginia to maintain the land.

The original memorial had fallen into decay in recent years, but residents banded together to raise over $25,000 to replace not just the walkway, but the actual memorial itself.

The new memorial is comprised of five granite pillars which bear the names of all those locally who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States.

"I think it's important that we remember. Remember what sacrifices were made for our freedom, and we don't really think about it day to day." Michelle Strader, one of the members of the Southern Upshur Business Association told us.

"Well, it's a whole lot better than the original one." Commander of the Upshur County Honor Guard, Larry Brown, said, praising the new memorial. "The original one was just block and brick and water got in there and just ruined it. This one, water can't do nothing to disturb it."

After the ceremony, refreshments were served at the Banks District Civic Center.