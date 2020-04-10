Local advocacy center raises awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention month and as we practice social distancing and abide by the stay-at-home order, some children might be at risk.

"Kids across our state and in our community are at home often in very unsafe environments," said Dr. Laura Capage with the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center. "We all are feeling very stressed at this time so kids and families are more vulnerable."

Dr. Capage says now more than ever, the center is trying to raise awareness with campaigns.

"Hashtag share your shine, through the shine campaign by taking a picture with a dandelion we're really using that as kind of the symbolism," Capage said.

Capage says the center wants to symbolize the hope they want to share with survivors and are encouraging people to take pictures using the hashtag.

Capage says the center will also hold a day of action April 17 to take a walk in solidarity for survivors and to raise awareness and to wear yellow.

Child advocacy centers are essential and are open for children and families who need help especially during the pandemic.

"Just some tips and pointers for how you can keep your stress level down and how you can support your kids I am really encouraging anyone in the community to call us," Capage said.

The Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center can be reached at 304.598.0344