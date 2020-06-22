Advertisement

Local and national leaders discuss how small businesses should take advantage of the PPP or EIDL

(WDTV)
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Business leaders and lenders met with Administrator Jovita Carranza to discuss how the Trump administration can support small businesses in the midst of COVID-19.

"The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is really the forgiveness program that's going to facilitate the liquidity of the very immediate future," Carranza said.

Leaders are encouraging small businesses to apply for the PPP or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). Many business owners have already taken advantage of the PPP.

"Without those PPP funds I know us and many other businesses would have struggled to survive," Tin 202 co-owner, Chris Evans said.

For other businesses, the same access hasn't been granted. As 24% of small businesses nationally have considered closing and over 10% are facing the possibility, according to Small Business for America's Future. Between the infrastructure and the accessibility to internet across the state, Sen. Manchin said the effects are showing locally.

"When you only have 16 percent of West Virginia small businesses getting some type of relief, that's 84 percent still out there," he said.

Although admin. Carranza met to also discuss the challenges businesses are facing, she said timing plays a role in businesses success. With 10 days left for businesses to take advantage of the $128 billion in the program, she said not everyone can be saved during this pandemic.

"There's not enough hours in the day for us to commit to make sure that, that occurs," Carranza said.

Senator Manchin, however, assured otherwise for those in the state.

"We have to make sure that everyone gets the opportunity to get help if they need it," he said.

Those that met with Administrator Carranza on Monday have all benefited from the PPP, but those that remain in question are the businesses that are still struggling. Sen. Manchin said every businesses is facing different challenges so the best thing to do is to contact your local senators and talk with the banks in your area about what the next steps should look like.

Applications for PPP/EIDL can be found online or those that want to apply can send in a paper application.

Latest News

National

Geared Up

Updated: moments ago
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

News

DHHR reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday evening

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

News

Sponaugle concedes in W.Va. Democratic attorney general race

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sponaugle, who represents Pendleton County in the West Virginia House of Delegates, had considered calling for a recount though he eventually declined, saying it would be too costly.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

Latest News

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.

National Politics

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

National

Protests escalate near White House after attempt to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

News

Marion County Prosecutor: No criminal conduct found in fatal crash involving police officer from July 2019

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Marion County Prosecutor Jeff Freeman said that no criminal conduct was found in a fatal crash involving a police officer from July 2019.

State

DHHR reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va. Tuesday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning. The state's 91st and 92nd deaths were also reported.

News

88-year-old Tenn. liquor store owner pulls gun on alleged thieves

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
To May Boyce, the people who walk in her store every day are more than customers; she considers them extended family. After 26 years in the liquor store business, however, she said she had to pull out her gun for the first time.