Local and state officials against transfer of out-of-state inmates to West Virginia prisons

The Federal Bureau of prisons chose the United States Penitentiary Hazleton and the Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution to be quarantine sites for out-of-state inmates. Preston County Commission President Samantha Stone says she is not happy with the choice.

"West Virginia in general has maintained very low percentages of positive cases," Stone said. "We're going to bring prisoners that could possibly be COVID positive into our county and into the federal prison where we have over 800 plus employees."

Stone says the prison is taking extra precautionary measures to protect everyone but does not understand why the transfer needs to happen.

"To be transporting people that are possibly positive into an environment that has no positives I think it is unfair to the employees to be expected to deal with positive cases," Stone said.

Stone says the transfer could also put the community and first responders at risk as well.

"Our EMS having to respond to things at the prison, our fire departments, there is just so many unanswered, open-ended questions," Stone said.

A lot of details on the transfer have not been given but Stone says the Hazleton and Gilmer could get 100 to 300 inmates. Stone says she does not know why those two were chosen out of so many prisons across the country.

Stone says she has reached out to several state leaders on the issue. At his press conference Monday, Governor Jim Justice says he sent a letter out to the President on his objection with the transfer.

Stone hopes the transfer is stopped for now or a plan is made to ensure the safety of the employees and inmates at Hazleton.

"I think that the prisoners that are being transported and going to different facilities need to have a negative test before they are shipped out," Stone said.

We reached out to members of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 420 union and did not get a response.