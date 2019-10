Local area Trick or Treat times that have change

Due to possible inclement weather for Thursday, municipalities in North Central West Virginia have postponed their trick or treating.

If you do not see your event on here, please email news@wdtv.com.

Here are the municipalities that have postponed their trick-or-treating:

West Milford: Saturday, November 2 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Morgantown: Saturday, November 2 from 6-8 p.m.

Fairmont: Saturday, November 2 from 6-7:30 p.m

Mannington: Saturday, November 2 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Grafton: Saturday, November 2 from 5-6 p.m.

Nutter Fort: Saturday, November 2 from 6-7 p.m.

Stonewood: Saturday, November 2 from 6-7 p.m.

Shinnston: Saturday, November 2 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Lewis County: Saturday, November 2 from 6-7 p.m.

Preston County: Saturday, November 2 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Reedsville: Saturday, November 2 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Phillipi: Monday, November 4 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Spelter: Saturday, November 2 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Westover: Saturday, November 2 from 6-8 p.m.

Elkins: Saturday, November 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Rivesville: Saturday, November 2 from 6-7:30

Barrackville- Saturday, November 2nd from 6-7 p.m.