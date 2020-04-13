Local artist hosts concert from his porch

A local gospel artist took time Monday evening to serenade hid neighbors with his music.

Josh Oldaker did a performance of old country music outside his balcony on Magnolia Avenue in the Hartland section of Clarksburg. He says that he wants to give hope to those who need it during this difficult time, and to reminisce on his music career.

"This is almost like one of those times where I'm sitting in the backyard at my family's farm, just having a jam session." Oldaker said. "So it's time to just go back, have some great memories of just sitting around and having a good time."

