Local brewery prepares for reopening

Like many small businesses across the state, Fairmont brewery "The Rambling Root" has had to adapt to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past month they've been continuing to operate by doing take out orders, and owner DJ Cassle says there's been a lot of support from the community.

"We had a really good turn out for regulars and even people who had never tried us before," Cassell said

And now that restrictions are lifting on restaurants, The Root has been able to open up their outside patio.

"We're still doing to-go food, we're doing orders on the patio now, we were able to bring back some staff," Cassell said

The Root is partnering with other small businesses across the state to help fill out the beer and food menus.

"We're trying to help out some of the other West Virginia breweries too," said Cassell "So all 29 taps at the root are West Virginia beer for the first time,"

To make up for the produce and meat shortages hitting grocery stores, the root has also been able working with local farmers.

"Now the majority of our produce and meat is local," "Cassell said "We always try to do that, but now it's truly all the food, the beer, from West Virginia,"

Governor Jim Justice's reopening plan lays out specific guidelines for employees and customers, in order to continue practicing social distancing.

The Root plans to continue serving people in their patio space with limited hours until they get the go-ahead to open up their doors.