COVID-19's impact on local businesses

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads throughout the United States, local business owners take precautions and even supplement service styles.

At Oliverio's Bridal and Prom Boutique in Bridgeport, business as usual means clients coming into the store to try on gowns.

"Hopefully this will all blow over quickly and we won't have to close our store. It could really be devastating for a lot of small businesses if we would all have to close," says owner Angela Oliverio Pasty.

Because people shop from all over the world at Oliverio's, the boutique has had a strong reliance on online sales.

"We've been doing a lot of back and forth online things with people ... looking for dresses, calling in looking for dresses. We have a cell phone people are texting pictures to, to see if we have particular dresses," says Patsy.

The Bridgeport boutique recently supplied the evening gowns of several contestants of Miss Universe Iceland 2020. Patsy says due to the recent travel bans, the contestants' selection process was technological.

Meanwhile in Buckhannon, business is also steady at Dough Re Mi Bakery, but management makes some changes to their traditional service.

"We have a thing where people can bring in their own coffee cups for us to make portable coffee, but we've started cutting back on that so there are not as many people bringing in their own items, they're just taking things out," says owner Daniel Christopher Cain.

"They can bring in their own coffee cup we'll just make it for them in a carryout cup.