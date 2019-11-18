Local business set to reopen after devastating fire

In just under 2 hours, Lotus MacDowell's life changed.

"We've been in business for about 33 years, so it is quite a shock when your whole business and everything you've worked for for so long is just up in smoke in an hour and a half,"

It was just 50 days ago, on October 3rd 2019 that crews responded to a fire that quickly engulfed Artworks, a local framing and gift shop.

"They tried to stop it, there was nothing they could do," MacDowell said "all the fire stations came to help and they were right on it really quickly but it was just too little too late,"

Immediately, MacDowell says, the community responded in her time of need.

"We had so many people calling us, giving us their sympathies, offering to help us, move anything," said MacDowell "it was wonderful and it really shows you how great living in a small town is,"

Out of the several businesses destroyed in that fire, Artworks and Hempworks have recently found new homes on East Main Street in downtown Bridgeport.

"we like that whole grouping of small business because then it becomes a destination place," MacDowell said "and we want to do something that enhances downtown Bridgeport,"

MacDowell and her co-workers have been hard at work preparing and say their new location will be open to the public this Friday.

In the future though, they hope to be back to their old home.

"This is temporary location, for what we do it's a little bit small, but we're gonna make it work," MacDowell said "we're putting our framing downstairs in the basement and the rest of the upstairs is the shop but we'd like to have some more square footage and we'd like to be back where we were before,"

After Friday the shop will be open Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.