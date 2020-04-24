Local businesses feed front line workers

A group of local restaurants and small businesses provide food to nurses, doctors and staff who are saving lives everyday.

"We've been doing this for about three or four weeks and we started with a Go Fund Me account where local small businesses could donate to us as restaurants and we're providing the food for heroes," said Owner of Crab Shack Caribba Bron Kayal.

The restaurant owners came up with a program, feed West Virginia heroes, where people can go online to donate.

So far, 600 meals have been delivered to hospitals in Monongalia County. Local owners say they would like to continue their efforts for first responders as well.

"There's crisis that happens all of the time so even after COVID is over, whether it's fires or major events, we'd like to show our appreciation to all of our local heroes," said co-owner of The Cupcakerie Anna Carrier.

During the pandemic especially, several small businesses and restaurant owners say it's important to show appreciation and to help out the front line workers as much as possible.

"Community coming together, locals helping locals," said co-owner of Get Fit Juices & Shakes Ray Glymph. "As local businesses and small businesses, it's very important for us to support those that are keeping us safe," Glymph said.