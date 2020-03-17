Local businesses give out free food to students

With schools closed due to concerns with the coronavirus, several local businesses are teaming up to give back to kids who need food.

"What I've been learning is how many kids do not get enough food at home," said Bartini Prime owner Justin Byers. "So what we're trying to do is help out anyway we can now and into the future."

Byers and Crab Shack Caribba owner Bron Kayal in Suncrest Towne center along with others have set up reservations over social media to give those students free meals each day.

"So yesterday was the first day, we did about 48 lunches and it was an overwhelming response today we did 100 lunches," Kayal said.

Kayal says Crab Shack's cut off each day is 100 lunches. He says they are handing out food Monday through Friday.

"You know we are a small business and we have limited financial resources we are trying to do our best to do anything we can in the community to help people out," Kayal said.

Byers says staff will provide lunches Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon. He says they wont stop until the kids are back in school.

"Right now, we're just kind of using all of the stuff that we have because obviously we're down so were going to kind of use all of the food that we have," Byers said.

Byers and Kayal say its important to not only help kids out with food now but in the future even when schools re-open.

"We have kids and kids are our future," Kayal said. "If we can help somebody I mean that's paying it forward."

