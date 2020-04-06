Local church holding outdoor in-person Easter service despite Executive Order

At Centerbranch Church in Mount Clare, their parishoners are big about their faith. However, they have also been holding in-person services during the executive order limiting mass gatherings. Kelly Jones says that she is concerned about this issue.

"I fully support their right to assemble and meet and pray to whoever or whatever makes them feel safe," Jones said. "but by doing so in large groups, it puts the rest of us at risk."

What Jones is most concerned about is that not only the parishoners' safety is at risk, but also the community as a whole.

"They're passing germs, which is what we're trying so hard to fight against right now." Jones said

In addition to the fact that they are willfully defying Governor Justice's Executive Order, Jones says that parishoners are being coerced into going to church in person.

"They made it seem like the ones that chose to stay home didn't have strong enough faith in God to consider themselves protected." Jones said. "So it made them kind of question their faith, which isn't anybody else's job or concern, but it was almost bullying them to get them to be in person."

In addition to the Easter services only being in person and not live-streamed online, the church has been promoting their move from this location in Mount Clare, to here, near the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

Finally, Jones also says that this issue isn't about religion, but rather to protect the greater good.

"It's not a church or a state vs. church or a religious issue," Jones said. "it's a public safety issue. Everything is closed. Like, it's to combat the virus."

Jones also says that her friends who attend Centerbranch have received rude messages questioning them of their faith in regards to the in-person services. Jones says that Easter Sunday would be the last worship service at their Mount Clare location.

The church has since posted via Facebook that the Easter service will be outdoors as well as a drive-in.