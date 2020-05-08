Local churches make preparations for resuming regular services

Many local churches are preparing for a return to regular church services under the guidance of Governor Jim Justice.

As part of Governor Justice’s guidance, churches need to ensure the use of face coverings, as well as to ensure social distancing inside their churches. As churches resume, there will be a few differences.

“We have a lot of huggers in our congregation so of course we got to make sure that we don’t do that and stay a safe distance away.” said Luke Weekley, the pastor of Harrisville Church of Christ in Ritchie County.

However, while many churches in our area resume services this Sunday, the Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced that their in-person masses won’t resume until the weekend of May 23rd-24th, and a local priest who said that his church staff will meet to enact their plans for resumption of masses.

“We’re going to be utilizing our diocesan guidelines as well as, you know, local and state guidelines and recommendations for really the security and safety of all.” said Fr. Walter Jagela (pronounced Juh-GAY-luh), the pastor of All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport.

Weekley and Fr. Jagela also said that he, like Weekley, is excited to welcome his congregation into his church.