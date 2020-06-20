Local churches respond to COVID-19 outbreak

Some are canceling in-person services. Others are implementing and enforcing social distancing policies. This is how church officials are responding to a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

"We closed off the front pews, and then we have the second row pews open, and then two more pews closed," says Risë Hanifan, director of education at Chapel Hill Methodist Church in Buckhannon.

"We measured it out so that it's six feet apart. We're continuing to focus on our online worship."

Less than half a mile away from Chapel Hill, another Methodist church has suspended its in person services.

United Methodist Church in Buckhannon announced the suspension on Facebook.

First Baptist Church, which is parallel to United Methodist on Florida St., also suspended in person services.

"A lot of elderly people come to church. They don't necessarily have the capability of watching it online, and church is part of what they do, so we need to be conscientious of them, and take all precautions that we can," says Hanifan.

"So keep six feet apart, when you come in wear your mask, and care for the people around you," she adds.

