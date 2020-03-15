Local churches respond to COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic led churches of different faiths to adjust or cancel services across the nation, including ones locally.

Gov. Jim Justice, and other government and health officials, suggest refraining from large, public gatherings, and to stay at least six feet a part from others.

After the announcement last week from the governor, about schools being closed during the week of March 16, church organizers turned to other options like online streaming to avoid coming in contact with dozens of people at once. Others have made the decision to allow those who want to attend services to do so while putting social distancing tactics in place.

"We thought it was important to meet today to debrief our congregation on what's going on in the world and how fast the information is changing from day to day," said the Lay Servant of Trinity United Methodist, Royce Lyden.

With the daily changes, Lyden said these decisions should not cause fear.

"We shouldn't panic," she said. "We should be in touch with what our local government has to say and take the necessary precautions for you and your household."

As many churches left their doors closed Sunday, those that did attend a service, like Carolyn Jones who has been attending Trinity United Methodist for over 30 years, say they are choosing not to walk by fear, but by faith.

"The coronavirus is a concern and I know that there are practical things we need to do to stay safe, but I believe part of that safety and part of that getting through is our faith," said Jones.

For others, being in their place of worship is an important aspect of their daily lives.

"This is something we do every Sunday," said Josh Irwin, a member of Central United Methodist Church. "It helps me connect with God, and the Bible and God tell us not to be fearful of things," he said. "Christianity has been through plenty of hard times and pandemics, you know, what's one more right?"

Church members said it's just another season to get through.

"The way we will really get through it, at least the way that I will get through it, is my faith in God and what he's able to do and how he's able to keep us and protect us," Jones said.

All church organizers said to keep up with their latest updates online and through social media, as some services may or may not continue to be available.