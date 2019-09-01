Local community center seeks help through first fundraiser

The Jane Lew Community center, a non profit organization, recently was cut from their senior feeding program due to budget cuts from the state and officials say that they are in financial need.

Jane Lew Community Center hosts first Craft Fair to raise funds.

"We have about a $4,000 hole and a $9,000 budget so we're looking for ways to raise money," said Bill White, Chairman of the community center and organization.

After the budget cuts, the community center decided to start fundraising and held their first annual craft fair.

Chairman of the Jackson memorial community association, Bill White, says that funding is crucial for the center so they can continue helping the community by holding meeting places for several businesses, local organizations and senior citizens.

"Our primary purpose here is to provide a place for people in the community," said White.

White urges anyone to reach out if they want to help with fundraising or be a sponsor so the organization can keeping helping the community.

White says that more fundraisers will be planned for the future to keep raising money and help bring back the feeding program to the community.

