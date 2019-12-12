Local company helping animals find their forever homes

The Stick Company in Morgantown has been involved with different organizations for the holidays. This year, the company wanted to help local animal shelters.

"We really wanted to do something a little different and help some of the organizations that do a lot of work with animal rescues," said Owner of The Stick Company Damian Ferek.

Ferek says there are several animals who need homes. With their rescue drive, The stick company allows businesses to sponsor an animal. Then the businesses share the animal in a post on social media.

"Utilizing your network, your team, family, friends, to continue to help share and get the message out for some of these animals," Ferek said.

Around 50 businesses and organizations are helping Homeward Bound and the Animal Friends of West Virginia with the posts. Ferek says not only does it help the animals but could help the businesses who are sponsoring as well.

"We're trying to use this drive as a way to help them just with a little bit more networking, a little bit more social media, more awareness," Ferek said. "Just to do our part to try and find their animals a home for the holidays."

Ferek says the adoption process varies depending on the organization the animal is from but says to contact the shelters for any information.

If you are interested in donating to the shelters, here are a list of items:

• Bleach (preferably Clorox)

• Lysol or Clorox disinfecting wipes

• TIDY CATS clumping litter

• Dog/Cat treats

• Dog collars and leashes (sturdy/thick)

• Paper towels

• Hand soap/Dawn dish soap

• Eagle Pack Dry Dog/Purina Pro Plan Puppy Food

• NUTRO Dry Cat Food

• Blankets/Towels (can be used)

• TOYS! (not fluffy)

• Walmart/Amazon/Lowes gift cards

• Dryer sheets, no scent

• Plastic bags (Walmart, Kroger)