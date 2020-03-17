Local daycare halts enrollment, prepares for COVID-19

Imagination Station Child Care staff prepare for the threat of COVID-19 now that a case is identified in West Virginia.

According to its owner, Crystal Towns, the day care is not taking new enrollment.

"We kind of made the rule that we're kind of standing by ... that if they don't come this week, they're not allowed to come the rest of the time because we don't want to have new kids coming in, and then grandparents getting sick, then kids coming in from that," says Towns.

The day care is licensed for 42 students a day, and Towns aims to have at least 20 per day to stay open.

"The ones that do have to work that are still working in the kitchens and stuff ... we're here for you, but we're keeping it small and simple," says Towns.

For extra precaution, Towns hired extra staff to fill in.

"So if someone does get sick we'll cover that way. Hand wash, hand wash, hand wash! That's what we're doing. We're doing it all the time. "

One parent, Jessica Stout, says she is prepared for if the day care shuts down.

"We'll stay at home. My husband works, and he will be able to provide for us," says Stout.

She is confident her son is safe at Imagination Station, though.

"We don't go out in public places that much, so with him being here, I know he is safe because we do a lot of hand-washing, wiping off toys, wiping off shelves.