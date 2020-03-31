Local dentist offers free virtual appointments

With essential and emergency care open during the pandemic, many dental patients might be unable to get an appointment. So now, patients can have appointments or any questions through askadentistonline.com

Dr. Adam Myers with Pineview Dental Care says the website's purpose is to not overwhelm emergency rooms and medical care systems.

"The website will ask simply for a patient to choose a time that works best for them," Myers said. "We will have time available Monday through Friday."

Patients will then request a time for a 15 minute face-to-face Zoom call with Dr. Myers for any check-ups or concerns.

Myers says the virtual appointments are a great way to get people to stay at home to keep themselves and others safe.

The virtual appointments are free for anyone in the community.

"This is open to anyone that has a dental question or a dental concern, they are able to use their existing dentist. It's just a way we're trying to help in this unique time we are living in," Myers said.

