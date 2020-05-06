Local film company partnering with local businesses to promote shopping small

#TakingCareofBusiness is the latest project for the small film production company Mountain Craft Productions.

In partnership with West Virginia Municipal League, the company is reaching out to small businesses across the state to offer them free videos.

Being a small company themselves, they know the importance of sticking together to keep the state economy afloat.

"Not only are they the backbone but that money stays in the community," said creative director and co-owner of the company Ben Berry "We make our livelihood off our clients mostly in West Virginia, so we are acutely aware of that local support"

While the small crew would normally go out and film videos and interviews themselves, quarantine and social distancing mean they have to take a new approach.

"If you go on the website there is a step by step process of how do you film your own video and what are the do's and don'ts," Berry said 'to get those submissions from people is really key we need to hear their story,"

The website lists not only a how-to for filming yourself, but also a series of questions.

"We need to hear about their ups and downs, what got them into small business, what make sit important for them to be a small business," said Berry "Because that passion is what separates them from bigger chain stores,"

Once they've collected enough submissions, the company will but together a 6 week campaign highlighting different businesses.

"They'll be video content and these graphic designs and photos, and all of it is meant to keep small businesses in people's mind's eye," said Berry "Consistently encourage them for, we're hoping, six weeks after things reopen,"

The social media campaign, is a marketing opportunity being offered for free.

"It's free to the businesses and the goal is to just get as much expose to the small business community as possible,"

