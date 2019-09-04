Local fire departments team up to save money for state inspections

Several fire departments in Marion County are teaming up this week to conduct safety inspections.

State regulations require these yearly inspections, and the cost can get expensive. The group effort is aimed to cut costs.

23 trucks will be inspected in just two days.

The annual pump test was done to ensure they will be ready when needed. The pump inspection consists of a vacuum test and discharge pressure relief test. Road-service Coordinator, Steve Warrick says pumps are the most vital part of a fire engine.

"If you know you're truck's not making capacity or not working right, you don't want to stick two or three people in a burning structure and jeopardize their life. It all comes down to safety," said Warrick.

The Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting these inspections and they continue to be underway until Thursday.

