Local firehouse dog is the mascot for annual animal shelter drive

It's the season of giving back .. But it's important to remember the needs of our four legged friends during the winter as well.

That's why Weston's volunteer fire department hosts their annual collection drive for their local animal shelter - inspired by a very special resident.

Halligan, a five year old dalmatian- serves as both the volunteer fire department’s and the town’s mascot.

"He's very popular, that's for sure," said volunteer Andrew Reynolds

And over the past four years, firefighters have used his popularity to give back through a month long event called "Halligan's Drive to Make a Difference".

The donations go to the Lewis/Upshur county shelter- which the firefighters say have an almost constant need for more supplies

"We're looking for wet dog food, dry dog food, cat litter, bleach, collars, leashes, any toys," Reynolds said

Dropping off donations is easy.

"Just drop by the station at any time, there's always someone here and we'll take it," said Reynolds

You may even get a personal thank you from Halligan himself.

"It's just something that was started with Halligan, it's a great cause and they really need the support," Reynolds said "We're just really happy the community stands behinds us and helps us out with it,"

The supply collection runs from now through December 22nd.