Local food pantry holds additional hours due to COVID-19

Many food pantries are putting in more work to provide for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Giver's Hand Community Food Pantry added another day to their schedule in order to serve students and residents of Monongah and surrounding communities.

Instead of being open just on Sundays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the pantry will now open an hour earlier on Sundays for seniors and those that are immune-compromised. They will also be open on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This all can vary based on the supplies they have each week.

This was a necessary adjustment because Monongah schools alone have a poverty rate of over 80 percent.

"People are hungry," the co-director of the pantry, Sarah Sphon said. "People are in need, and if God blesses us then we are just blessed to be passing it on," she said.

Sphon said this is all possible because of the support and their partners.

Anyone who needs service, wants to help or make any donations, contact those a part of The Giver's Hand Community Food Pantry via Facebook message.