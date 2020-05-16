Local gyms preparing to reopen with new guidelines

As the next phase of Governor Jim Justice’s plan to reopen the state approaches, gyms will be allowed to open their doors again beginning May 18, but with new guidelines.

“I do think under the strictest of guidelines that we can move forward now and open up our gymnasiums,” Justice said.

For gyms like Nautilus Connection, they are preparing for what will be the new normal.

“We have sanitized and cleaned the gym for weeks,” “We’ve been working on a lot of remodeling and upgrading as a club for the whole two months we’ve been closed, but the last week we’ve been doing extensive cleaning,” he said.

Only 40 percent of the gym can be filled at one time, and everyone inside has to follow strict guidelines.

For members, they have to remain six feet a part on machines and wiping down equipment before and after use.

The same rule applies for employees as well.

“Our staff will be wearing masks and gloves and changing gloves on a regular basis,”

Most importantly, employees will continuously monitor the gym to make sure all rules are being followed.

However, even with guidelines in place, those who aren’t ready to step out of isolation just yet can still take online classes Dodde said.

Many gyms are offering this service.

“We've been offering that since the 18th, two months ago,” Dodde said. “We will probably still be offering that at the time,” he said.

So whether you're ready to hit the gym or continue home workouts, gyms around the area are prepared.

"I don't think anyone knows how to be perfectly safe through this pandemic,” Dodde said. We're just going to follow all the things that we can to make it as safe as possible for our members."

As gyms begin to reopen, Dodde is aware that many people are still dealing with a financial crisis due to the pandemic. For those interested in a membership, he is providing a free COVID-19 recovery membership trial. It will last the same amount of days as the gyms closure. Anyone who is interested can email Dodde at nautilusconnection@aol.com.