Local health leaders prepare for coronavirus to spread to the United States

National health leaders on alert as the coronavirus continues to spread into the United States. Nancy Messonnier, the CDC director of respiratory disease warns to prepare for the possibility of this outbreak to be bad. President Trump addressed the nation Wednesday night.

"But we’re very, very ready for this, for anything — whether it’s going to be a breakout of larger proportions or whether or not we’re — you know, we’re at that very low level, and we want to keep it that way," said President Trump during the press conference.

CDC officials have begun to train local health officials on how to prepare.

"They have been doing some teleconferences that we can call into and listen to and read transcripts of meetings," said Peggy Cohen, Director of infection prevention and employee health at Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Saint Joseph's medical staff say they are preparing to take on the virus. They put up signs urging visitors to report if they have traveled to China

"We have a task force committee together, we have already implemented policy, procedures. We are looking at our supplies currently to make sure we have adequate supplies," said Cohen.

She says as the virus spreads, healthy practices are important. The best way to stay healthy is by washing your hands for at least twenty seconds.

"If you use hand sanitizer, make sure it is at least 60% alcohol. Cover your nose, coughs. Use your elbow," said Cohen.

But, she says that we do not have to be concerned yet.

"They still say us in America are at low risk. The CDC says we are still at low risk," said Cohen.

There have been no reported cases of the novel coronavirus in West Virginia. Fourteen cases have been reported and quarantined throughout the country.