Local high school senior humbled by U.S. Presidential Scholarship

A Marion County high school senior is among 161 high school seniors chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Fairmont Senior High School soccer player William Tobin was one of two students in West Virginia to receive the honor, which is given to one male and one female high school senior for accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. Tobin tells 5 News that he is grateful for, yet humbled by, the honor.

"Getting [the scholarship] really taught me just to trust life's promises and never stop trying to achieve things." Tobin said. "So I'm just really happy and really proud that this is how I ended my high school career."

Tobin was also on the state championship winning Polar Bear boys' soccer team. Tobin plans to attend Washington Lee University in Virginia where he will study computer science and business.