Local hospital administrators create plan if coronavirus comes to West Virginia

Morgantown medical officials say a protocol screening patients is available if the coronavirus comes to West Virginia.

As the coronavirus continues spreading in other countries, local hospital administrators have plans if it comes here.

"If they have symptoms, if they've traveled at any exposure, we haven't had any cases of the COVID-19 which is the novel coronavirus," said doctor Kathryn Moffett.

Health officials say there are two different types of processes to see if patients need screenings.

"One is if a person calls for an appointment or if they are concerned they are sick, they get screened immediately over the phone," Moffett said. "We are also screening when people arrive putting people in isolation if we suspect that they could have it."

Moffett says symptoms can be similar to the flu.

"Some people are developing abdominal pain first," Moffett said. "I think the majority of people start with low-grade fever, cough, congestion, like a cold and then aches, fever, flu-like symptoms."

A PCR swab test and blood work is used to detect the virus. Moffett says there are four other types of coronaviruses but say those are different from the COVID-19 virus that is a danger in other countries.

"We do have coronavirus in Morgantown and in West Virginia, but those are the common ones that we have known about that we've all had and that circulate every year," Moffett said.

Moffett says patients are currenlty being screened but says there is not any confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus in Morgantown.