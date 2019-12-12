Local humane society encourages pet owners to vaccinate after losing puppy to parvo disease

The Harrison County Humane Society is often a place for animals to find their new beginnings- but occasionally outside factors keep pets from finding their happy ending.

"Camilla was a puppy that we pulled from animal control last week," said Frankie Dennison, the director for the humane society "She was a stray running around in the Stonewood area of Harrison county and unfortunately she came down with parvo virus,"

Parvo disease, while common, is extremely preventable with vaccinations - but for Camilla it was too late.

"It's a virus that attacks their stomach and their intestines," Dennison said 'their blood cells go down and they can't fight the infections sometimes, unfortunately that's what happened with Camilla,"

Dennison says that parvo disease is a prevalent issue in this area.

"We see more cases of parvo than we would like to, it is unfortunately common in this area and it's due to people no vaccinating their animal,"

The Harrison county humane society posted on their Facebook page a picture of Camilla, not just as a tribute to her memory but as a warning to other pet owners of the life or death importance of vaccinating your pets.

"There's absolutely no reason that people can not get their animals vaccinated in this day and age," Dennison said "If they're adopted from a human society or rescue they should be fully vaccinated they should be able to provide you with that paper work, you can go to a veterinarian's office,"

By skipping out on early vaccination pet owners put not only their dog at risk, but all the other dogs it may come into contact with.

"Not only is your unvaccinated animal unprotected but any other animal that is not protected it can also spread the virus,"