Local landscape company notices gardening trend during pandemic

As groceries stores have been working to provide customers with their everyday needs, a local landscape company said they have been busy tending to locals as well.

During this pandemic many people have turned to gardening, and with mothers day approaching, there has been a high demand for their plants, flowers and concrete statuary at GMS Land Design.

The store's office assistant, Moriah Weaver, said while they are doing pretty well in business, they are taking the community into consideration.

"We wanted to make sure that we're providing product for customers that aren't going to break their banks right now," she said. "A lot of people were laid off."

Weaver also mentioned that their products are on a first come first serve basis, but people can place orders as well.

They provide a variety landscaping services. For more information, visit the GMS Land Design Facebook page or call 304-241-1780.