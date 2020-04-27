Local libraries a great education and entertainment source while staying home

As medical professionals continue to encourage everyone to stay at home, many are looking for ways to occupy their time.

By utilizing social media and other digital apps, the Marion County Library has been able to continue to offer creative programming anyone can access from their home.

"We are trying to continue programming, but do it virtually," said Larissa Cason, the interim library director

Virtual solutions include Facebook-live story-time and follow along crafting classes.

In addition to these entertaining programs, the library also provides access to educational tools.

"We have transparent language where you can learn another language, we have scholastic teachable where parents and teachers can find teaching tools,"

The many video streaming and audio book apps available are free to use for anyone with a library card, which any state resident can still apply for online.

"They download our mobile app, and there is an option there to apply for a library card," Cason said "We get those applications, we review them, and we will mail them a library card,"

And if people are looking to get a physical copy of a book they can use the White Hall "express" library, a self-checkout library book vending machine.

"We also have our White Hall express 24-hour library where people can still go and check out physical items," said Cason "so we try to service that daily,"

The library's check out data from when the express library opened in January through March shows this has been a popular option along with the library's virtual resources.

"Our circulation tripled in that time," Cason said "All of our electronic resources have seen increased usage so we're trying to keep up with that and add new content,"

To accommodate for people who may be unable to leave their home to return or pick up books, all hold and late fees have been suspended.