Local medical community carefully monitoring COVID-19 treatments

A drug used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases has been promoted as a possible treatment for the coronavirus by President Trump.

Source: ZUMA via MGN

There have been stories of people improving after taking Hydroxychloroquine combined with Azithromycin, commonly known as Z-Pak.

But the nation's top health experts say the drugs are unproven and more research is needed.

"There have been cases that show there may be an effect and there are others to show there is no effect," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "So in terms of science, I don't think we can definitively say it works."

At United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, doctors are using those two drugs along to treat COVID-19 patients. They've also used remdesivir and tocilizumab.

But they stress precautionary measures are needed when giving the medications and patients need to be closely monitored.

"When you don't have the luxury of advanced research, and you're in the middle of a pandemic, your combination of therapies required in the moment," said Dr. Mark Povroznik Chairman of Infection Control at United Hospital Center. "But your observation skills and your monitoring skills don't change. They've always been there and they'll continue to be utilized."

The American Heart Association this week urged caution when treating patients with cardiovascular disease with the two drugs.

The caution was especially urged in West Virginia, where heart disease is the number one leading cause of death.

“The urgency of COVID-19 must not diminish the scientific rigor with which we approach COVID-19 treatment," said AHA President Robert A. Harrington.

That caution is being taken locally, where doctors closely monitor every coronavirus patient - to see what treatments may work better than others.

But they stress the optimal treatment still isn't known.

"Any speculation on what is best is purely that - it's speculation," Povroznik said. "The research simply is not there yet."

The FDA hasn't approved hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus. Studies are ongoing.