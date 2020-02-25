Local organizations give out vouchers to fight stray cat issue

Monongalia county organizations hand out vouchers in honor of World Spay Day to fight the stray cat problem.

"A litter born in the spring, those kittens can have litters by the end of summer so it's a huge, huge problem," said Monongalia county humane society president Ruth Ann Shinn.

Mon county Humane Society officials plan their second Fix-A-Feral or Stray project in honor of World Spay Day in March.

"We're hoping to hand out 150 vouchers," Shinn said. 'Which we had no trouble handing out 100 last fall in 10 days."

Along with their program, officials with Retails by M-SNAP will hand out 200 vouchers at the Morgantown Mall today from 5:30 to 6:30.

"It is very, very important, we have 12 local vets that provide spay and neuter to residents of our county," said volunteer store manager Gisele Pernell-Toothman. "Because of this, we drastically reduced the number of dogs and cats that get euthanized every year in the county."

Once you pick up the voucher, you make an appointment with one of the veterinary clinics.

"The vets are trying to get them in as quickly as possible and that voucher will pay for their rabies shots and the surgery," Pernell-Toothman said.

Officials hope to solve the stray problem with the voucher initiatives.

"We need to get them trapped, spayed and neutered so that we don't continue to have this problem," Shinn said. "What we look for is a day we don't have this problem at all, but it's in the works."

For more information on how you can help M-SNAP or the Monongalia county humane society, you can find those links on the right of this page.