Local reaction to "Born Alive" bill

Today the West Virginia House of Delegates approves the "Born Alive" act, and West Virginian's react.

The act penalizes doctors who refuse medical care to infants born after an abortion attempt.

The bill passes with a vote of 93-5.

The question is: will this be effective? West Virginia has existing laws which ban abortion after 20 weeks.

Alexus Davis thinks so.

""The kids and infants had no say in what happened," says Davis.

"The mother or the family in general ... could be a single mother, or father. They didn't account for the abortion to go the way that it did"

Jaiden Morris has other thoughts.

"I don't know if I have absolutely an opinion on whether or not abortions are good or bad... but I do not think doctor's should be punished for a mother's decision," she says.

The bill now awaits the decision of the senate.

In 2019, North Carolina came across a similar bill which was vetoed by Democratic governor Roy Cooper.