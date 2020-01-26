Over $1,000 raised for Australia wildfires from local bartender

As Australia continues to heal from the devastating wildfires, one local bartender says he's paying tribute to home.

Originally from Syndey Australia, Morgantown bartender, Dean Small has come up with his own unique way to help out.

Throughout the week, Small has been offering a "planters punch" drink to costumers.

Each time someone buys the drink, $2 will be donated to wildlife funds in Australia to help rehabilitate the area.

Small says it's nice to know that although he is thousands of miles away, he can still lend a hand.

"I'm over here, ya know half a world away, thousands of miles, but it's really cool that I can do something like this here and we've had this much of a turn out , to raise a couple thousand dollars and have the amount of people who have shown how much they care

about it is pretty cool."

The "planters punch" drink can still be purchased at Morgantown bar, Tin 202 and donations are always welcome for the cause.