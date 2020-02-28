Local rotary club looks to promote tip line to help police agencies

The new Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur is promoting a tip line they started over 10 years ago.

"At that point, our community was beginning to see an increase in meth lab activity," Buckhannon Police Chief, Matt Gregory said. "One of the solutions that came as a result was to establish a tip line," he said.

The local rotary club, at the time, partnered with the Buckhannon Police Department to establish the line.

Now, the new Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur wants to revise and publicize the tip line to the community as a way to share any criminal activity.

"We're also starting a campaign to make the community aware of the tip line and to encourage people to use it and report anything they might see or witness in terms of potential crimes," said the treasurer of the organization, Rich Clemens.

The tip line is beneficial to anyone who doesn't have access to a computer or the internet and allows locals to remain anonymous.

"They do not have to identify themselves," Clemens said. "Now they're welcome to, if they want to leave their name and address that's fine, but they don't have to," he said.

There are also other ways to report useful information.

The Buckhannon Police Department has a place on their website to send tips, but Chief Gregory says the tip line number gives the community an additional way to provide information.

"You can never have too much information," he said.

The tips shared through the line is also shared with different police agencies in the county and the state police.

"We've talked with the various departments involved and they all seem very interested in seeing it continue so that's what we want to provide for them."

Providing 10 digits to the community to help create a positive change.

"We hope that it's valuable and becomes an asset for the law enforcement and and help reduce crime in the region."

The tip line is not a substitute for calling 911. If there is an active emergency you are asked to call 911.