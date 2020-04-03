Local senior center makes changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic

A local senior center is making changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senior Monongalians center in Morgantown has, for the most part, continued business as normal. However, all events are suspended and other modifications have been made.

"We are providing protective equipment to our home delivered meal drivers and our in home service workers." said Calleen Liddle, the Senior Monongalians executive director. "Also, we are no longer providing congregate meals."

Liddle also said that the most challenging part of the transition is reassuring seniors that the processes are the same as before and that everything will be okay.