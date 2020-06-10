Local sergeant spreads military mental health awareness across the country

Sergeant Jeffrey Campbell is a small town man with a powerful message.

Originally from Buckhannon, he is now in Iowa and in the military.

"I'm walking and golfing across the state to raise awareness for military mental health issues. It's not just the military. I understand everybody has mental health issues, but me being in the military for 13 years, there are some unique issues we get to deal with," says Sgt. Campbell.

For Campbell, he struggled with being separated from wife for their first year of marriage and being separated from his daughter, who is now eight, for three years of her life. This was all due to deployment.

Sgt. Campbell will complete a 20 day walking tour across the state of Iowa, bringing awareness to military mental health issues.

Wednesday was day one of the campaign. He started in Clinton and will end in Sioux City. That's 350 miles.

"I originally planned for 12 hotel stays and eight camping days. Every morning I'll start a new walk. So for today, I started in Clinton, Iowa, and I ended in DeWitt, Iowa, and then my wife picked me up and brought me back to the hotel in Clinton, and then will bring me back to DeWitt where I ended," he adds.

His favorite place to engage in these conversations is the golf course.

Sgt. Campbell is partnered with "Support Siouxland Soldiers," which is a nonprofit which provides resources to soldiers battling mental illness.

While raising awareness, Campbell will also raise funds for the non-profit.

He is documenting his journey on his Facebook page, @MMT4CHANGE.

