Local students praised by mayor of South Dakota city for kind gesture after tornadoes ravaged his city

Students at Skyview Elementary School in Monongalia County will tell you they welcome anyone to come visit West Virginia.

Students at a local elementary school sent drawings to the city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota to make residents feel better after tornadoes ravaged the town last month.

They have a great view of the sky here from the top of their hill in Westover, hence the name of the school.

Second graders here have recently been studying severe weather events.

But, they’ll tell you their state is typically free from hurricanes, tornados, and earthquakes.

They’ll also tell you when someone needs a pick-me-up or a smile after living through one of those weather events, West Virginians are here to help.

Recently, a whole city needed a pick-me-up. But it’s not as close to home as you might think. In fact, it’s about one of the last places you’d think second-graders in West Virginia would make a difference.

Paul TenHaken is the mayor of Sioux Falls South Dakota.

His city was hit by a series of devastating tornadoes last month. They’ve been picking up the pieces since.

"I wanted to share something really cool that happened this week," he said in a Facebook video updating residents on the current events of his city.

That certain something was a special delivery from kids more than 1,000 miles away.

The kids sent a letter with pictures they drew to make residents of the city feel better.

The letter read:

"Dear friends in Soix, South Dakota,

We learned about the tornado and we hope everything is okay! We love you all! We are wishing that your town will be fixed soon. We are very glad and happy you are okay.

We drew and colored pictures for you, and are so excited for you to see them! Everyone can come to West Virginia with us. West Virginia is tornado, hurricane, and earthquake free!

Have a great life,

Mrs. Hoffman and Miss McNeil's 2nd Grade class."

Emily Hoffman is the teacher and Haley McNeil is her student teacher.

The students were learning about how a community rebuilds after tornados when they learned about what happened in Sioux Falls.

"They wanted to draw something that would make them happy or make them feel better," McNeil said. "It looks different for every kid, which is nice to see what being happy looks like for them."

She said the students took it upon themselves to create their drawings.

McNeil sent the drawings in the mail, not knowing who to send them to exactly. So, she just sent it to city hall.

"They told me at the post office, 'I'm not sure if they'll be able to get it.' And I said, 'Hopefully they will.'" McNeil said.

They did.

"That really made my week to get this packet of cool pictures," TenHaken said.

"They knew they were struggling and wondered what we could do to make them feel better," Hoffman said.