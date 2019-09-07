Local teacher who deals with depression hosts 1st annual Mental Health Awareness Event

Bridgeport High School teacher Trina Runner, who says she battles depression and anxiety, hosted the 1st Annual 'State of Mind' Mental Health Awareness Event at the Meadowbrook Mall Saturday.

About 25 health-focused vendors participated in the event whose mission is to promote self-care, mental wellness and support throughout Bridgeport.

Runner says the idea is two years in the making after forming two student groups called Life League and VENT that have a similar focus.

Runner, who says she manages depression and anxiety, says she formed the groups because she saw more and more health issues with students.

"I wanted to find a way to help them, so I met with a group of my DECA students and we came up with the suicide prevention club called Life League," says Runner.

She says the groups have been a safe haven for all students, especially LGBTQ.

After seeing those groups provide students a way to share their unique experiences and get feedback and support from their peers, the community at large became an added focus bringing about the 'State of Mind' event.

For more information about mental health resources or the 'State of Mind' Mental Health Awareness Event contact trinarunner@gmail.com.